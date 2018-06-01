Historical festival has something for everyone in Merom

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - The weather is getting much nicer and the days are getting longer. And here in Indiana that usually means it's the beginning to festival season.

This weekend is a unique festival, the Merom Bluff Chautaugua. The event is hosted by the Merom Improvement Association. It features food, games, music, and more.

Event president Curt Buethe says there are over 40 vendors at the location for the weekend. Below you can find a schedule of the events for each day. Buethe says there is something for everyone.

The first Merom Bluff Chautauqua was held in 1905. But during the depression, there was a brief hiatus of the event. It picked back up in 1966. It is modeled off of the New York Chautauqua and began as national debates and church revivals.

All proceeds from the event go back into the association's funds to continue to put the event on and to improve the community.

So far the organization has been able to build a mural, a basketball court, and a community building.