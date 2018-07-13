TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Giving is the goal behind one local organization.
Scroll for more content...
On Thursday, Guys Who Give donated more than $6,000 to the Vigo County Education Foundation.
The money will be used for several purposes, including supporting mini-grant projects from teachers.
Members of Guys Who Give commit to donating several hundred dollars annually, with all donations going to local charities.
Related Content
- Guys Who Give donate more than $6,000
- 100 Women Who Give makes $15,000 donation
- Local dentistry taking candy donations to give to U.S. Troops
- Meijer's Simply Give program donates $75,000 to local food pantry
- Organization received big donation
- Vincennes University receives artifacts donation
- Backpack Program receives generous donation
- Clay County group receives donation
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- Cayuga Grandstand Project receives big donation