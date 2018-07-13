Guys Who Give donate more than $6,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Giving is the goal behind one local organization.

On Thursday, Guys Who Give donated more than $6,000 to the Vigo County Education Foundation.

The money will be used for several purposes, including supporting mini-grant projects from teachers.

Members of Guys Who Give commit to donating several hundred dollars annually, with all donations going to local charities.