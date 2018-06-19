Clear
Gunman wounds 2 at Walmart store before being fatally shot by bystander

Police are investigating four scenes connected with the shooting.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

TUMWATER, WA (AP) — A gunman wounded two people before being fatally shot by a bystander at a Walmart store in Washington state Sunday evening.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. in Tumwater.

KOMO-TV reports that a witness says people were in line when they heard gunfire in the store. The station reports that as people fled the store, the gunman followed and shots were heard outside.

Police tell the station that the gunman then attempted to carjack someone and was shot by a bystander.

One shooting victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital, while another was being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Tumwater is in Thurston County and near Olympia.

