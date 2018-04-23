Gunman sought after shooting at Bloomington party during Little 500 weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTTV) – Bloomington police are looking for the gunman who shot a man twice during a party early Sunday morning.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, the shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies heard gunshots and responded to the 400 block of South Walnut Street.

Hundreds of people were attending a party downtown this weekend, which marked the Little 500 in Bloomington. Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence after the shooting and said the scene quickly turned chaotic.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice in the lower body, police said, and was taken to Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Police have not disclosed what led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story was originally posted by WTTV in Indianapolis