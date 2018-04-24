Gun sanctuary not discussed at city meeting

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Clark County could be the next to declare gun sanctuary but the topic was not discussed at the Marshall City Council meeting Monday night.

Ward 3 Alderman Warren Le Fever says, "I was hoping they'd come tonight because they would tell you how the state was going to run them out of business so you would at least understand why they're going to close their business."

Le Fever says he thought local business owners would be at the meeting to talk about how new gun laws could impact them but they failed to show up.



Jasper and Effingham counties have already approved resolutions stating they will prohibit employees from enforcing the unconstitutional actions of the state government.

It's a response to what some call an anti-gun agenda.

Le Fever says it is still possible a resolution could pass in Clark County. He says it is up for a vote at the next county board meeting.

Even with local government approval, questions remain about how the new laws would or would not be enforced. Ultimately, state leaders say the constitutionality of any new laws would have to be decided by the courts.

Even some in favor of the measure say it is largely symbolic.