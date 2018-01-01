Clear

Gun rights advocates to rally at state capitols across US

Gun rights supporters are expected to rally at state capitols across the U.S. to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 12:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Gun rights supporters are expected to rally at state capitols across the U.S. to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.

Scroll for more content...

Saturday's rallies come less than three weeks after hundreds of thousands marched in Washington, New York and other U.S. cities to demand tougher gun laws after the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17.

Organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to bring unloaded rifles to the rallies.

A group called the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans is spreading word of the gatherings on social media. Coalition co-founder David Clayton says organizers have permits for rallies Saturday in 45 states. He stressed that people should only bring guns in states where it's legal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It