Guilty plea accepted for Terre Haute woman originally charged with murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A guilty plea has been accepted for a Terre Haute woman originally charged with murder.

Ashley Johnson was accused of shooting David Carroll in the chest, killing him.

Police say it happened at a home on North 18th Street last October.

Johnson was facing eight charges, including murder and obstruction of justice.

Under the agreement, Johnson pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

All of the other charges were dismissed.

All of the other charges were dismissed.

The state recommends a 25-year sentence with the Department of Corrections.

Sentencing is set for October 30th.