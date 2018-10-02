Clear

Guilty plea accepted for Terre Haute woman originally charged with murder

A guilty plea has been accepted for a Terre Haute woman originally charged with murder.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A guilty plea has been accepted for a Terre Haute woman originally charged with murder.

Ashley Johnson was accused of shooting David Carroll in the chest, killing him.

Police say it happened at a home on North 18th Street last October.

Johnson was facing eight charges, including murder and obstruction of justice.

Under the agreement, Johnson pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

All of the other charges were dismissed.

All of the other charges were dismissed.

The state recommends a 25-year sentence with the Department of Corrections.

Sentencing is set for October 30th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct