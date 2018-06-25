Groups come together to celebrate Vigo County's 200th birthday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year marks the 200th birthday of Vigo County.
That's why several groups came together for a special birthday party on Saturday. It took place at the public library.
The party featured Vigo County Vignettes. They're a group of actors who put together scenes from the history of Vigo County.
There was also a keynote speaker and a genie-ology hotspot. The hotspot answered people's questions about DNA and family heritage.
"Vigo County has been around for 200 years and we have a really rich and interesting history," said Heather Rayl, Vigo County Public Library, "This event helps us celebrate our heritage."
Several groups worked together to make this celebration happen including the Vigo County Historical Society, the Vigo County Public Library, the Wabash Valley Geneaological Society and the Community Theatre of Terre Haute.
