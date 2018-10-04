TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A stronger youth makes a stronger community.
That's the message behind an upcoming conference called the Terre Haute Leadership Conference.
It's coming up on Thursday, November 1st.
News 10 spoke with organizers.
They say the goal is to empower young people here locally.
They also want to keep these leaders in the Wabash Valley after they graduate.
"We want to empower leaders to really stay in the area and really encourage them to lift up the community and be better leaders," Danielle Isbell said.
Related Content
- Group works to empower local kids
- University works with local group to build bikes for local kids
- Working out to help local kids
- Local medical group expands
- Local group working to gather pet supplies for Irma victims
- Local health group works to make sure adults stay healthy
- Local group works to keep less fortunate college students fed
- Local group works to help those who serve
- Local group celebrates women's rights
- Group works to honor female veterans
Scroll for more content...