Group working to find pictures of Illinois veterans

ELMHURST, Ill. (AP) -- Volunteers are coordinating a statewide effort to track down photos of Illinois natives killed during the Vietnam War as part of a national project by a veterans group.

Scroll for more content...

The Daily Herald reports that the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund started the "Wall of Faces" project about a decade ago to find photos for the more than 58,300 names listed on the monument in Washington, D.C. The group is working to create a digital database of the photos.

Andrew Johnson is an Elmhurst native and a volunteer working to find soldiers' photos through the project. As the incoming president of the National Newspaper Association, Johnson is raising awareness about the task through his connections in the industry.

Organizers are still missing photos for more than 330 Illinois service members killed in Vietnam.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com