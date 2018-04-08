Group relieving burden for local foster families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Foster families now have a new place to get items they need for the kids they're serving.

Saturday, the Borrowed Hearts location in Terre Haute officially opened. "Foster families" now have a new place to get the items they need. There, foster parents can get clothes, books, backpacks, hygiene products and much more for children.

Organizers say this is an important service. That's because families can get sudden placements of children. They may not have all of the items they need, and buying them may be an extra burden, "A group of moms and I got together and decided we wanted to help aleviate some of that stress and strain on our community and hope promote, and help the community have more resources to be able to find more foster families," said Katrina King, Secretary of the Borrowed Hearts Board.

Borrowed Hearts is located in the Life Center on College Avenue. The group needs volunteers.

The Borrowed Hearts Region 8 Facebook Page has more information on ways to help.