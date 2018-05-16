Group receives a donation to help make popular Terre Haute festival safer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fun holiday tradition will be a little safer thanks to a grant.

On Tuesday, Miracle on 7th Street received $6,000 from the group "Guys Who Give."

This money will be used to buy lighted roadblocks and barriers for the yearly event.

The goal is to help keep cars away from the crowd.

"Last year we had two or three instances where people ran through the barriers on Wabash and Ohio, and it's just taking too much of a chance if one of those get caught up in one of the tents," event director Terre Hogan said.

Miracle on 7th Street is a holiday festival in downtown Terre Haute.

It normally happens in early December.