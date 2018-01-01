wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 31°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

Group pushing for repeal of some smoker's rights in Indiana

A group of Indiana organizations are pushing for a repeal of some legal protections given to smokers.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Indiana organizations are pushing for a repeal of some legal protections given to smokers.

Scroll for more content...

The Alliance for a Healthier Indiana wants to get rid of a state law that bans employers from screening job candidates for tobacco use.

The new law would allow companies to require employees to stop using tobacco products, even when they are not on the clock.

Indiana is among more than 20 states that have smoker-protection laws.

Some Indiana employers complain that smokers raise their insurance costs.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It