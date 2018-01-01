Group pushing for repeal of some smoker's rights in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Indiana organizations are pushing for a repeal of some legal protections given to smokers.

The Alliance for a Healthier Indiana wants to get rid of a state law that bans employers from screening job candidates for tobacco use.

The new law would allow companies to require employees to stop using tobacco products, even when they are not on the clock.

Indiana is among more than 20 states that have smoker-protection laws.

Some Indiana employers complain that smokers raise their insurance costs.