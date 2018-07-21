Group of high school students works to help parents in need with diapers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group of local high school students wants to provide babies and toddlers with the care they need.
News 10 caught up with Terre Haute North High School's National Honor Society.
Members set up outside of the Meadows Shopping Center.
They were collecting money for Covered With Love.
The organization buys diapers for families in need.
Students say it's just one way to connect to their community.
"People who have kids...they know how hard it is to get diapers and how expensive they are. This is just a way to get those families to have something for their babies to be healthy," Olivia Holman, a Terre Haute North senior said.
Students say they plan to do more drives like this in the future.
