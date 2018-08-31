Group of ISU students help Flint residents with fresh water

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of college students is helping people in another state.
Alpha Alpha Alpha Fraternity is taking cases of water to Flint, Michigan.
People donated the water over the course of a couple of weeks.
News 10 caught up with the group on Friday as they collected the donations.
People in Flint have been without clean drinking water for more than 1,500 days.
