Group marches on steps of the courthouse to stop government corruption

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the country say they are facing corruption head-on.

It's part of a national movement called "Confront Corruption and Demand Democracy."

A group called "Wabash Valley Solidarity" held a vigil on Wednesday night in connection to this movement

It took place at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Organizers say it's all about holding the government and the people we elect responsible.