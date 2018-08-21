TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Indiana State University students return to campus, they're learning an important lesson.
On Tuesday, the university hosted a program on preventing sexual misconduct.
'No Zebras, No Excuses' is a performance-based intervention program.
Group educators walked the crowd through different situations.
They highlighted how bystanders may safely intervene.
You may be wondering about the program's name, 'No Zebras.'
The group says to consider what happens if a lion approaches a herd of zebras.
The group is more powerful and may be able to get rid of the threat if they stand together, instead of running away.
Related Content
- Group hosts 'No Zebras, No Excuses' program to prevent sexual misconduct at ISU
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
- ISU hosts campus blood drive
- ISU hosts Indiana Court of Appeals
- ISU hosts State Technology Student Association Conference
- New program on the way to ISU
- Allegations of sexual misconduct roiling Congress
- Some legislatures lack sexual misconduct policies, training
- PBS host, Indiana native Tavis Smiley suspended following sexual misconduct allegations
- Man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor part of work-release program
Scroll for more content...