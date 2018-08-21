Group hosts 'No Zebras, No Excuses' program to prevent sexual misconduct at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Indiana State University students return to campus, they're learning an important lesson.

On Tuesday, the university hosted a program on preventing sexual misconduct.

'No Zebras, No Excuses' is a performance-based intervention program.

Group educators walked the crowd through different situations.

They highlighted how bystanders may safely intervene.

You may be wondering about the program's name, 'No Zebras.'

The group says to consider what happens if a lion approaches a herd of zebras.

The group is more powerful and may be able to get rid of the threat if they stand together, instead of running away.