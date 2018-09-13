Group holds their annual fundraiser to help local children

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization wants you to join in its fight to educate local children.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley held their annual fundraiser on Thursday night in Clay County.

It's called 'Power of the Community.'

The event raises money for Success By Six.

It's a program that encourages literacy among Wabash Valley children.

Organizers say the earlier children learn the better off they'll be.

"We want to provide something for the children that will help them succeed and prosper and become strong academic students. We know reading is the key to all subject matter," Cathy Deal told us.

The Success By Six program includes events like Real Men Read and Mother Goose on the Loose.