TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Senior Education Ministries held an event called Yippee Pie Yea on Tuesday.

It's pie contest.

Local celebrities were on hand to be judges.

That included Indiana State Police Sergeant Joe Watts and our very own Mike Latta.

People could bid on the pies.

The money goes toward operational costs for the organization.

In total, there were 21 pies entered in the contest.

The winner was Kim Tanner with Benny Prouse taking home second place.