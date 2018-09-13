TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is looking to see how it can improve the perspective of the city.
Thursday was the first ever meeting of Terre Haute Positive.
The group made a list of all of the assets to the community.
Organizers say they realized there was a negative stigma on the city.
They wanted to see how they could change that.
Organizers say it takes word of mouth to pass these ideas along.
If you would like to get involved, send an email to - BOUCHIEJ@HOTMAIL.COM
Related Content
- Group holds first meeting to discuss the positive side of Terre Haute
- Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Groups meet for networking opportunity in downtown Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- VCSC Board meets at Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight
- Terre Haute NAACP dives into food justice issue, local groups discuss solutions
- Terre Haute Children's Museum's executive director resigns from position
- Police investigating series of crimes on Terre Haute's east side
- Nearly 2,000 customers without power on Terre Haute's east side
Scroll for more content...