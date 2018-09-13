Group holds first meeting to discuss the positive side of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is looking to see how it can improve the perspective of the city.

Thursday was the first ever meeting of Terre Haute Positive.

The group made a list of all of the assets to the community.

Organizers say they realized there was a negative stigma on the city.

They wanted to see how they could change that.

Organizers say it takes word of mouth to pass these ideas along.

If you would like to get involved, send an email to - BOUCHIEJ@HOTMAIL.COM