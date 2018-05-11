Group hands out supplies to local middle schoolers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Home is where you are. That's the motto for one Wabash Valley group.

The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors put together care packages.

Personal hygiene products made up those packages.

The organization handed them out to local middle schools.

Organizers say their age group is often a forgotten one.

The group put together 300 bags and then divided them up to 30 bags per middle school.

They'll be given to students to use over summer breaks.