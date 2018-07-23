Group asks for food donations to help veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help veterans in need this week and all you have to do is donate food.
The Terre Haute Nursing and Rehab Center is asking for your food donations.
It will go to benefit Reach Veteran Services.
They are asking for canned goods boxed foods and shelf stable foods.
You can place your donations in boxes on the facility's porch at 1400 Hulman Street in Terre Haute.
