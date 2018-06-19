Clear
Groundbreaking for special trail takes place at Griffin Bike Park

Vigo County Salutes Week continues with more events. Tuesday's festivities included a groundbreaking at Griffin Bike Park for a special trail.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Salutes Week continues with more events. It’s a time to honor those who have served our country.

Monday, the Lieutenant Governor made a pit stop at Griffin Bike Park in Vigo County. Tuesday, a ground breaking for a very special new trail took place.

This special trail will be called the Warrior Trail.

It’s designed to be a multi-use trail with off-road wheelchairs in mind. Organizers say the hope is to better serve disabled veterans.

There are more events to celebrate Vigo County Salutes Week.

