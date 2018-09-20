Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ground beef producer issues recall due to deadly E. coli outbreak

Cargill Meat Solutions issued a recall of 132,606 pounds of ground meat due to a deadly E. coli outbreak, the US Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 11:25 AM
Posted By: Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

    (CNN) -- Cargill Meat Solutions issued a recall of 132,606 pounds of ground meat due to a deadly E. coli outbreak, the US Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

Eighteen people have become sick with E. coli illness linked to this meat. One of them died.

The recalled meat, which may be contaminated with E. coli, is from the chuck portion of the carcass and was produced June 21. The USDA inspection mark on the package says "EST. 86R" inside. The products have been distributed nationwide.

The sick individuals began experiencing symptoms between July 5 and 25.

Symptoms of E. coli begin between one and 10 days after consuming contaminated food or drink, but most people become sick three to four days after exposure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Symptoms can include diarrhea that is sometimes bloody, vomiting and fever. Most people recover after five to seven days. Some individuals, about 5 to 10%, develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

A recall of ground meat products from the same Colorado-based company was announced in August for ground meat products sold at Publix locations. At the time, the company reported E. coli illnesses but no deaths.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service "is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," said the recall announcement issued Wednesday.

The agency reminded consumers to use a meat thermometer to assure an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which is necessary to kill bacteria that can cause illness.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands