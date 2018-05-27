Grill Us hotline returns for 6th year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many will be gathering around the grill this Memorial Day weekend.

Scroll for more content...

Yet again the LongHorn Steakhouse’s GRILL US Hotline is making a comeback. The hotline connects callers with certified Grill Masters. They're able to offer amateur grillers guidance on their grilling techniques.

The restaurant’s Grill Masters will be available by phone on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28. You can call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET to get expert tips just in time for holiday grill-outs.

This is the sixth year for the GRILL US Hotline nationwide. Since it started, the company says its Grill Masters have logged nearly 5,000 hours answering callers’ questions. Those questions varied from grilling basics to hard-core techniques.

The restaurant says there's a few ways they can help:

• Recommend the perfect cut of steak for each caller

• Help amateurs learn how to operate and care for their grill

• Guide at-home grillers through techniques for any cut of meat

• Navigate through tricky grilling scenarios – like what to do when a steak is overdone

• Be guests’ go-to resource for any grilling topic

Guests can also chat live with an expert on LongHorn Steakhouse’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when using #LHGrillMaster.