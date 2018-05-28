Clear

Griffin Bike Park kicks off bike season with several races

The Park is holding a 5 race monthly series.

Posted: May. 27, 2018 8:44 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer biking season is underway for Griffin Bike Park in Terre Haute!

News 10 visited on Sunday to see how riders got the season going.

The Park is holding a 5 race monthly series. It's open to all age groups and skill levels.

The top three finishers in the races will receive medals.

The first race got underway on Sunday.

Organizers say it's a great way to enjoy the outdoors while getting in a little physical activity!

"We'd love to have people come back and have even bigger races," said Rich Moore, Griffin Bike Park Manager, "The bigger the races, the more chance the guys get a chance to take a break between the rounds on top of the hill. Plus the competition is better when we get more people."

On Monday, Griffin Bike Park will host "Ride for the Fallen". It honors service members who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The ride starts at Veterans Memorial Park.

That's on the west side of ISU Memorial Stadium.

The event is free to attend.

It begins at 8 a.m.

