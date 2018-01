GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man facing charges for child molesting has entered a plea deal.

Under the agreement Taylor Weddle is pleading guilty to two counts.

Court documents say he will spend four years in jail and then probation for several years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents the 18-year-old admitted that he messed up.

Weddle will be back in court next month for sentencing.