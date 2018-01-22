Greene County man booked on child molesting charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is behind bars on child molesting charges.

The investigation started on New Year's Eve of last year.

Police say they received information that 20-year-old Logan White was having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Initially, police say White and the alleged victim denied anything happened.

On January 17th, police responded to a call in Jasonville where White allegedly battered a juvenile.

He was arrested on battery charges.

Witnesses tell police the fight started when the juvenile said they saw White in the alleged molestation victim's bedroom.

That is when police began questioning him about the molestation investigation again.

Over the course of the interview, police say White told them he did have a sexual relationship that lasted nearly a month with the 12-year-old girl.

White was charged with four counts of child molesting.