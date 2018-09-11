Greene County man arrested on child molestation charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces several charges for child molestation.
Police say it started in June.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Troy Tindell told investigators the victim went with him on trucking trips.
He also said one night, he asked the victim to sleep in his bed.
In an interview, he denied any intentional inappropriate contact with the girl.
