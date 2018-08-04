Greene County hospital shows off new art

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - You might notice something new if you're around the Greene County General Hospital.
There is a new sculpture at the entrance.
The hospital was selected to host the sculpture for the 'Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum.'
It's part of the 'Sculpture in Public Places.'
A walking trail will extend from the point of the statue at the hospital to Humphry's Park.
