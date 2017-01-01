wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

Greene County hospital puts flu restrictions in place

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 7:46 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 7:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A have a flu alert to pass along.

After an uptick in cases, temporary visitor restrictions are in place at a local hospital.

It's happening at Greene County General Hospital.

Officials at the hospital say they want to protect staff and patients after multiple cases of the flu.

No visitors who have had a fever, cough, vomiting, or diarrhea in
previous 24-hours.

They will also not allow visitors under the age of 16.

Siblings who are not showing symptoms may be allowed to visit a new baby brother or sister.

They say children may be screened for illness.

