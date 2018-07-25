Greene County group leads the fight against invasive species in Indiana

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Greene County is leading the fight against invasive species in Indiana.

On Tuesday night, leaders put a new group in place at Shakamak State Park.

It's called CISMA.

That stands for Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.

Invasive species are plants and wildlife that are not native to the area.

They include insects like the Emerald Ash Borer and plants like Kudzu.

The goal of this new group is to eliminate these threats before they harm the local ecosystems.

There's a tool you can use to determine whether you have an invasive species in your yard, click here.