Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Greene County group hopes to create new kind of public school

A group of parents is looking to create a new kind of school in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of parents is looking to create a new kind of school in the Wabash Valley.

The Penuel Preparatory Academy would be a new public school in Greene County.

The curriculum will focus on providing life training and substance abuse education.

Organizers say the mission is to create a positive support system that begins in elementary school.

"We're trying to start a school that gives them all of the support they are lacking at home...built into the curriculum," Roberta Escobar, an organizer said.

The school still needs some funding to make this dream come true.

To learn how you can help, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Erick Pedraza allegedly shoots out of car window

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center