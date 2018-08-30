GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of parents is looking to create a new kind of school in the Wabash Valley.
The Penuel Preparatory Academy would be a new public school in Greene County.
The curriculum will focus on providing life training and substance abuse education.
Organizers say the mission is to create a positive support system that begins in elementary school.
"We're trying to start a school that gives them all of the support they are lacking at home...built into the curriculum," Roberta Escobar, an organizer said.
The school still needs some funding to make this dream come true.
To learn how you can help, click here.
Related Content
- Greene County group hopes to create new kind of public school
- Cakes for kindness
- Vigo County schools celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week
- Knox County Public Library hopes to continue digitizing archives.
- Kind gestures in full bloom
- Indiana group to create app to teach doctors about opioids
- Greene County group leads the fight against invasive species in Indiana
- Family of Garrett Sands pick up trash as public act of kindness
- Clay County group receives donation
- Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project
Scroll for more content...