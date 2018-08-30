Greene County group hopes to create new kind of public school

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of parents is looking to create a new kind of school in the Wabash Valley.

The Penuel Preparatory Academy would be a new public school in Greene County.

The curriculum will focus on providing life training and substance abuse education.

Organizers say the mission is to create a positive support system that begins in elementary school.

"We're trying to start a school that gives them all of the support they are lacking at home...built into the curriculum," Roberta Escobar, an organizer said.

The school still needs some funding to make this dream come true.

