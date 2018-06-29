Greene County EMA working to be proactive as heat sets in

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your chances for heat exhaustion go up in this severe heat.

That's why in Greene County, they've been preparing for the temperatures with cooling centers.

With the temps on the rise, the Greene County Emergency Management Agency is taking precautions.

Earlier in the week, they reached out to area churches to open up cooling centers.

None of the churches decided to open their doors, but one community center, the Hendricksville Community Center, did.

They say it's not because of a lack of resources.

EMA says over the years, the number of people using those stations have decreased drastically.

They do plan to open up community centers for the Linton Freedom Festival, while also passing out water during the parade.

But those cooling stations may stay to a minimum due to their low numbers.

"I don't know if it has to do with different programs that are available to people anymore..but we just didn't have the numbers. It's kind of hard for people to go in, turn everything on and ready and nobody shows up," Greene County EMA Assistant Director Brad Sparks said.

