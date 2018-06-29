Clear

Greene County EMA working to be proactive as heat sets in

Earlier in the week, they reached out to area churches to open up cooling centers. None of the churches decided to open their doors, but one community center, the Hendricksville Community Center, did.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:37 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your chances for heat exhaustion go up in this severe heat.

Scroll for more content...

That's why in Greene County, they've been preparing for the temperatures with cooling centers.

With the temps on the rise, the Greene County Emergency Management Agency is taking precautions.

Earlier in the week, they reached out to area churches to open up cooling centers.

None of the churches decided to open their doors, but one community center, the Hendricksville Community Center, did.

They say it's not because of a lack of resources.

LINK | TIPS TO STAY SAFE IN THE HEAT 

EMA says over the years, the number of people using those stations have decreased drastically.

They do plan to open up community centers for the Linton Freedom Festival, while also passing out water during the parade.

But those cooling stations may stay to a minimum due to their low numbers.

"I don't know if it has to do with different programs that are available to people anymore..but we just didn't have the numbers. It's kind of hard for people to go in, turn everything on and ready and nobody shows up," Greene County EMA Assistant Director Brad Sparks said.

LINK | EDGAR COUNTY WORKS TO KEEP RESIDENTS COOL WITH COOLING CENTERS

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program