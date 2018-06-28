Greene County EMA director calls on county churches to open their doors as cooling centers

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Director of the Greene County Emergency Management Agency has called on churches across the county to help cool the public.

The heat index levels are expected to hit dangerous levels on Friday and Saturday.

That is why Director Roger Axe has asked Greene County churches to open their doors to act as cooling shelters.

Axe said the elderly and the young are at high risk.

"We don't want anybody to die from the heat when we have cool churches as a resource. That is one way the churches can look out and serve our fellow man," Axe said.

He asks if a church does open a cooling center, that you contact the media.

