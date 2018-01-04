LOCATED: Greene Co. Sheriff's Dept. finds missing juvenile

UPDATE: According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 13-year-old Kade Corbin has been found by the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

Orignal story

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing runaway juvenile.

13-year-old Kade Lee Corbin was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials report he was last seen on foot leaving his home in Solsberry.

At this time a destination location is not known.

Kade is 5’3”, 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information or locate Kade, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4111 option 1.