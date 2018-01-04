wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

wx_icon Robinson 13°

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville 11°

wx_icon Casey 11°

wx_icon Brazil 11°

wx_icon Marshall 11°

Clear

LOCATED: Greene Co. Sheriff's Dept. finds missing juvenile

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 13-year-old Kade Corbin has been found by the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 11:37 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 6:39 PM

UPDATE: According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 13-year-old Kade Corbin has been found by the Greene County Sheriff's Department. 

Scroll for more content...

Orignal story 

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing runaway juvenile.

13-year-old Kade Lee Corbin was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials report he was last seen on foot leaving his home in Solsberry.

At this time a destination location is not known.

Kade is 5’3”, 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information or locate Kade, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4111 option 1.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It