Greencastle school closed for mold cleanup, testing

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana school is being closed for at least several more days after tests found high levels of mold in at least three classrooms.

Greencastle Community Schools officials say students from Tzouanakis Intermediate School will attend other district schools while cleanup work and follow up testing is completed.

District Superintendent Jeff Hubble announced Thursday evening that cleaning crews planned work at the school through Saturday, then leave the building undisturbed until new testing next week. He says officials hope to have test results by next Thursday.

The grades 3-5 school has been closed since Tuesday for the first round of tests. School officials have been aware of surface mold at the school since mid-July. Some parents have complained about not being kept informed about the contamination.