Great turnout for Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Ride

Just a few of the dozens of motorcycle riders that turned out for the Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Ride in Terre Haute. (WTHI Photo, Lacey Clifton)

Dozens of motorcycles lined Wabash for a great cause Saturday: the Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Ride.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 1:10 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many spent their Saturday with kickstands up, and the wind in their hair.

Dozens of motorcycles lined Wabash for a great cause: the Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Ride. Organizers say this is the first event they've put together, and it really was a huge success.

The ride itself would cover hundreds of miles stretching from Terre Haute to Greencastle, to Linton, with other stops in between.

All funds raised are going to the children of Officer Rob Pitts.

News 10 spoke with Organizer Kimberly Waggoner. She says her dad was a police officer, so this is her way to give back to the "blue" family.

Waggoner says, "I'm happy to see the community come together for a good cause and the support is overwhelming, and I really appreciate it."

Friend of Rob Pitts and ride participant, Doug Wills, shares, "He asked me to come to the police department in Sullivan. We were both on the city police department. I was a reserve at the time, then got on full time. So me and Rob always had pretty good history. It's amazing the out-pour of people coming to support, people you don't know come out and help. It's amazing."

If you didn't get a chance to make the ride Saturday, you can still donate.

Waggoner says you can do so by calling her at 812-243-1277.

