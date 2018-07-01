Great Dane hosts ride to benefit active-duty men and women in military

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local riders hoped to provide more support for men and women serving the country.

Scroll for more content...

That was the goal of Saturday's Big Dog Charity Ride, hosted by Great Dane.

The 150-mile ride raised money for the Indiana Chapter of the Wish For Our Heroes Foundation. The foundation is geared toward assisting active-duty men and women in the military.

"All the charities that we select are local charities that are right here in the Wabash Valley," said Chuck Hamilton, organizer, "and the money stays in the Wabash Valley."

Hamilton said more than 40 riders participated in this year's event.