Grant helps local town host movies on city hall lawn

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation kicked off the new year with a party.

The end of 2017 meant the end of the foundation's 25th-anniversary grant program.

On Thursday, the group honored the winners of the grants.

Over the course of 25-weeks, the Community Foundation awarded $1,000 per week to an organization.

One of the recipients was Brazil Main Street.

They used their grant money to buy a projector, screen, and two amps.

They hosted free outdoor movies for the community on the lawn of city hall.

Brazil Main Street has four more movies scheduled this year.