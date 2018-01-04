Grant helps local town host movies on city hall lawn

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation kicked off the new year with a party.
The end of 2017 meant the end of the foundation's 25th-anniversary grant program.
On Thursday, the group honored the winners of the grants.
Over the course of 25-weeks, the Community Foundation awarded $1,000 per week to an organization.
One of the recipients was Brazil Main Street.
They used their grant money to buy a projector, screen, and two amps.
They hosted free outdoor movies for the community on the lawn of city hall.
Brazil Main Street has four more movies scheduled this year.