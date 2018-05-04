Grant helps local city repair roads

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Bicknell Indiana is getting help from the state to fix their roads.

The community received over $408,000 from Indiana's Community Crossings grant. Community Crossings is a matching grant to help small communities repair their roads.

The money will be used to repave, fix drainage, and bring sidewalks up to ADA standards. A total of nine roads will be fixed with this year's grant.

Bicknell mayor Thomas Estabrook says the money from the state is essential.

"It's been a great program for us. The scope. This is a large project we have for a community this size, would not be possible without this outside state funding." Estabrook says.

This is the second year the city received the Community Crossings Grant.