Clear

Grant helps local city repair roads

Bicknell moves forward with road repair thanks to a state grant.

Posted: May. 3, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 6:14 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Bicknell Indiana is getting help from the state to fix their roads.

Scroll for more content...


The community received over $408,000 from Indiana's Community Crossings grant. Community Crossings is a matching grant to help small communities repair their roads.

The money will be used to repave, fix drainage, and bring sidewalks up to ADA standards. A total of nine roads will be fixed with this year's grant.

Bicknell mayor Thomas Estabrook says the money from the state is essential. 

"It's been a great program for us. The scope. This is a large project we have for a community this size, would not be possible without this outside state funding." Estabrook says.

This is the second year the city received the Community Crossings Grant.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It