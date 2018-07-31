CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on the General Assembly to pass a hate crimes bill after someone spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti at a suburban Indianapolis synagogue.
He said Monday that he’ll meet with lawmakers, legal experts, corporate leaders and “citizens of all stripes who are seeking to find consensus on this issue so that, once and for all, we can move forward as a state.” He said he hopes a hate crime bill passes in 2019.
Nazi flags and iron crosses were spray painted early Saturday on two walls of a brick shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel.
Indiana remains just one of just five states without a hate crimes law after Republican Senate leaders this year killed a bill that targeted crimes motivated by bias.
Related Content
- Governor wants hate crimes bill after synagogue vandalism
- Crime Stoppers: Woodgate vandal
- Indiana Senate panel delays vote on hate crime bill
- Senate panel to take up hate crimes bill again
- Holcomb played behind-the-scenes role on hate crime bill
- Advocates say hate crime law would help Indiana’s reputation
- Indiana Senate panel to take up hate crimes legislation
- Push for hate crime laws fail again in Indiana legislature
- Police investigate reported hate crime on VU campus
- Governor signs Indiana workforce development bills