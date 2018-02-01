Governor Rauner calls for unity in annual address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner says it's time the government do what the people of Illinois want. He gave his annual State of the State Address Wednesday.

Governor Rauner says republicans and democrats need to work together on key issues like property tax reform, economic development and job growth.

Gov. Rauner says, "This report on the State of our State will focus on the places where we agree, and where we can start to build to the future."

"The state of our state today is one of readiness: readiness born of unprecedented frustration with our political culture, along with the firm belief that we have tremendous, but as-yet unrealized, economic potential."

Those in the governor's camp support his call for bipartisanship but others point the finger back at the governor saying he has done plenty to grow the divide.

News 10 asked you if you think the administration and legislature can work together.

We asked you on Twitter, do you think republicans and democrats can work together on key issues this year? The overwhelming response is no. With the poll still open for votes, close to a hundred percent of people have said the parties cannot work together.

We posed a similar question on Facebook with people commenting about frustration with those in leadership.

We also asked if you trust members of state government. One man responded saying in part, "I don't care if your (sic) Democrat or Republican you are in office to serve the people of Illinois, not the Lobbyist who give them money and special projects that cost millions."

Both sides of the aisle applauded the governor when he promised to submit a balanced budget next month but the governor quickly turned to democrats.

"And, I hope you'll pass it instead of ignoring it."

