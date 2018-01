TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will talk about the year ahead for the state.

He'll deliver his second State of the State address.

Holcomb will speak to both sides of the state legislature at 7:00 p.m.

He'll highlight last year's accomplishments and outline goals for the year ahead.

