Governor Holcomb issues statement regarding death of officer Rob Pitts

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a statement just after 1 PM Saturday. It was in regards to the death of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Posted: May. 5, 2018 1:23 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 1:23 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a statement Saturday afternoon. It was in regards to the death of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

“These tragic events in Terre Haute involving Patrolman Rob Pitts are stunning and heartbreaking. The sorrow Janet and I feel for his family, the Terre Haute Police Department and the Wabash Valley region are beyond words,” said Governor Holcomb.

The Governor adds, “I ask Hoosiers around the state to join me in honoring Patrolman Pitts’ service and dedication.”

Patrolman Pitts was killed in the line of duty Friday night in a shooting that took place in at Garden Quarter just South of Terre Haute. As of then, no new information has been released in regards to the investigation that has led up to Friday nights events. 

News 10 is still following the incident and will continue to bring any new updates as they develop. 

