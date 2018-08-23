Clear

Governor visits Wabash Valley Town

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner was in Sumner Illinois to present a grant.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 5:55 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

SUMNER, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's stop on Thursday afternoon marks one of the first times a governor has visited the small Illinois town. As he addressed the crowd, one thing rang out, supporting those who keep the community safe.

Rauner explains, "Many of the larger towns with wealthier districts can afford to get the latest technology. Many communities are just too small. They can't afford it. But they all deserve to have the best. So we're trying to get this program expanded and we're honored to do it here."

The state funds the small equipment grant. The money is a big deal for this small town fire department.

Fire chief Brent Perrott says, "The Christy Fire Protection District covers 168 square miles. We're in three counties. We currently rely on two fire departments for rescue extraction."

The district plans to purchase extraction equipment similar to the jaws of life. Perrott says this is important considering their location.

Perrott says, "We have US Highway 50, US Highway 250, many county highways. In the spring and fall, the county township roads are utilized greatly by the farming community."

Increase traffic means increased risk in accidents. Having a district so large means it is critical for a fire department to have its own equipment.

Perrott says, "By having this equipment here, greatly reduces response time and will ultimately save lives."

It's something the governor understands is difficult for small communities.

Rauner says, "The challenge is that these are small communities and the service area is very large. So that requires traveling long distances. So that's why it is even more imperative, more critical that they have the latest equipment."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

Image

Speed and Agility Program set to help kids

Image

Duke Energy Bills going down

Image

Downtown facade grant in Brazil

Image

Two Wabash Valley communities receive big grants

Image

New Goshen Fire Department renovations

Image

Suicide rates with first responders

Image

How long will this nice weather stick around

Image

Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands