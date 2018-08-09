Government and business leaders meet to discuss the health of Wabash Valley residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is ranked as one of the most unhealthy states in the country...and the Wabash Valley is even worse.
On Thursday, an event held at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute hoped to help improve those statistics.
City, county, and state government officials...along with medical providers and business leaders gathered to gain focus and insight on the current health of Hoosiers.
Doctors say education, funding, and prevention is also key to improving health across the state.
