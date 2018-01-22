Government Shutdown: when will it end?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The government shutdown continues today as lawmakers fell short of finding a budget agreement on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, two million non-essential government workers won’t be able to work today. There are some employees like the FBI that continue to work, but pay may be delayed.

Employees at the National Guard base in Terre Haute are impacted. The IRS, Defense Department, Justice Department, and the Health and Human Services Department are only a short list of agencies impacted as well.

This is the third day of the government shutdown.

There’s a proposal to fund the government for the next three weeks. This is a short-term fix to allow federal agencies to reopen.

It also would ensure government employees like the military would get paid.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure, until February 8. In return, they expect a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

But there is no agreement yet.

That vote is scheduled for noon today. We'll continue to keep you updated throughout the day.