Got milk? Vanilla Almond Breeze might, prompting recall

(CNN)- HP Hood LLC has recalled some half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because they may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday. A single reported allergic reaction did not require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity, the Massachusetts-based company noted in a statement. However, those who do have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the beverage.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected almond milk were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it for a full refund or exchange or visit the Blue Diamond website to complete a form.

The recall applies only to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018. To identify recalled cartons, consumers should also look for a Universal Product Code (UPC barcode) of 41570 05621 on the side panel next to the nutrition facts.

Additionally, recalled cartons contain these identifying codes stamped on the containers: H5 L1 51-4109; H5 L2 51-4109; H6 L1 51-4109; and H6 L2 51-4109.

The company, which was founded in 1846, could not be reached for additional comment.