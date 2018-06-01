Goodwill recycling services may be gone for good, another store to close

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley Goodwill store is closing this summer and that is not the only change impacting customers.

The Terre Haute Goodwill store, located at 2702 South 3rd Street, accepted household recyclables like plastic, newspaper, tin, aluminum and other materials for more than two decades. The Wabash Valley Goodwill President Bill Tennis says the service is no longer good for business.

Tennis explains the service first started in 1995 and it was successful for many years.

In October 2017, Tennis says operations were halted temporarily while a new recycling center was set-up on another property.

Before the center was moved, Tennis says the market for recycled materials collapsed.

Tennis explains, "When we shipped 40 yard open top containers of metal to a local metal processor we got no money for it. Zero. When we shipped 53-foot container trucks of bailed plastic we got no money for it. The market was zero."

Tennis says he still has the property and equipment to start the service up again but it is unclear when, if ever, that will happen.

"Right now our project is entirely on hold. We're not in any hurry to get back into bad business."

He adds no Goodwill jobs were lost with this change.

Shoppers like Patricia Price of Clinton, Indiana say they hope the store will offer the service again, soon.

"I like to recycle, period, regardless of what it is."

There are other local options for recycling. Tennis says he directs people to Mervis, City of Terre Haute Recycling, Indiana State University Recycling Center, Northside Recycling, Republic, Vigo County Solid Waste Management District and Wallace Bros.

This is not the only news regarding Goodwill stores in the area. Tennis says one of the eleven stores in the Wabash Valley will close this summer.

The Goodwill in Robinson, Illinois will start phasing out starting June 4th. Tennis says the store will offer price reductions on items until the store is closed. That date has not been officially set for Tennis says it could be July 4th.

The remaining employees at the Robinson store have been offered jobs at the Sullivan, Indiana location.

Tennis says the store is closing because it is no longer financially viable.